Claudia Jo Hendrix
Claudia Jo Hendrix, passed away March 16, 2020.
She was born July 15, 1952.
She is survived by husband, Paul Schwager; son, Randy Hendrix; her daughter, Jill Whaley (James Hernandez); grandchildren, Jacob Whaley and Jordan Hernandez; and her great-granddaughter, Serenity Whaley.
There will be a private family service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.