Claudia Jo Hendrix

Claudia Jo Hendrix, passed away March 16, 2020.

She was born July 15, 1952.

She is survived by husband, Paul Schwager; son, Randy Hendrix; her daughter, Jill Whaley (James Hernandez); grandchildren, Jacob Whaley and Jordan Hernandez; and her great-granddaughter, Serenity Whaley.

There will be a private family service.

