Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY COUNTIES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... MISSOURI RIVER AT PLATTSMOUTH AFFECTING MILLS AND CASS COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT NEBRASKA CITY AFFECTING FREMONT AND OTOE COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT BROWNVILLE AFFECTING ATCHISON AND NEMAHA COUNTIES. MISSOURI RIVER AT RULO AFFECTING HOLT AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT: HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA. * FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 8:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.3 FEET...OR 0.7 FEET BELOW FLOOD STAGE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 29.7 FEET BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY MORNING. &&