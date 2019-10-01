Richard Fred Henke
Richard Fred Henke, age 77, passed away September 29, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
He was born in West Point, Neb.; on November 2, 1941, to the late Dennis and Margaret (Bausch) Henke. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War 1964 to 1966, and was united in marriage to Gwen Volkens on May 5, 1967. During his working career, Dick worked at American Beef Packers in Oakland, Treynor Schools, Midwest Walnut, and for Iowa School for the Deaf for 25 years. He is a member of Zion Congregational Church, and Treynor American Legion Post 725.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Fonda Hering and Donna Brockman; nephew, Dennis Bintz.
Survivors include wife of 52 years, Gwen; sons, Mark (Cynthia), of West Des Moines, Iowa, Brent (Jennifer), of Bossier City, La., Tracy (Kristen), of Treynor, Iowa; 6 grandchildren, Jacob, Anna and Abe Henke, Ashton Nance, Jehna Cleary and Ricky Miller; brothers and sisters, twin brother, Robert (Janet), of Oakland, Iowa, Jan (Joyce), of Fairfield, Calif., Janet (Willard) Bintz, of Hancock, Iowa, Daniel (Elecia), of Winterset, Iowa, Martha Russell, of Oakland, William (Julie), of Earlham, Iowa, Joel (Dianna), of Winterset; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral, Monday, 10:30 a.m., at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor, followed by burial in the church cemetery with military rites by Treynor American Legion Post 725. Luncheon will follow in the church hall. Memorials to Huntingtons Disease, Zion Church and Treynor Fire and Rescue.
