Dale D. Henkel

Dale D. Henkel, age 80, passed away February 13, 2020.

He was born near Dow City, Iowa, on December 25, 1939, to the late Daniel and Dorothea (Hargens) Henkel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glen Henkel and Shirlee Henkel.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Debra Malterer; granddaughter, JaeLynn Malterer; son-in-law, Robert Malterer; nieces, nephews, cousins.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will be that afternoon in the Saint Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Feb 18
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:30AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
