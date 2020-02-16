Dale D. Henkel
Dale D. Henkel, age 80, passed away February 13, 2020.
He was born near Dow City, Iowa, on December 25, 1939, to the late Daniel and Dorothea (Hargens) Henkel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glen Henkel and Shirlee Henkel.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Debra Malterer; granddaughter, JaeLynn Malterer; son-in-law, Robert Malterer; nieces, nephews, cousins.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will be that afternoon in the Saint Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa. The family will direct memorials.
