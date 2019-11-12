Harriet
Darlene
Henry
Harriet Darlene Henry, age 93, passed away November 8, 2019, at Wesley Acres.
Harriet was born January 8, 1926, in Boxholm, Iowa. She married Rev. Charles Henry and together they raised 3 children and cared for 3 foster children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles.
Harriet is survived by her children, Becky (Bob) Peters, Yvonne Witt and Phil Henry; and foster children, Cindy (John) Kenealy, LuAnn (Terry) Robinson, and Roger Nielson; and many grandchildren.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions will be given to Agape Pregnancy Center.
