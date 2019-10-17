Scott L. Hensley
Scott L. Hensley, age 58, passed away October 12, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Scott was born April 6, 1961, in Council Bluffs, to the late Edward and Alberta (Moore) Hensley. He worked at Ronco Construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marty and Ricky Hensley. Scott is survived by his siblings, Jeannette (Fred) Wolfe, Eddie Hensley, Terry (Teresa) Hensley, Kent Hensley, Todd Hensley, Lisa Hensley and Pela Allen; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation with the family Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at funeral home. Scott has been cremated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.