Barbara H. Herbranson
Barbara H. Herbranson, age 89, passed away September 24, 2019.
She was born in Wallingford, Iowa, on May 28, 1930, to the late Martin and Amanda (Egeland) Refsell. Barbara retired from Bethany Lutheran Home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Herbranson; sisters, Dorothy Mitchell and Esther Fitzgerald; brother, Pastor Ole Refsell.
Barbara is survived by children, Kathy Raszler, Alan Jensen (Karla), Diane Thieschafer (Gary), Joyce Klepfer (Steven), Patty Lainson (Mark), Miriam Melody, Tim Herbranson (Raquel); brother, Orris Refsell (Fran); 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Southview Community Bible Church or VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa.
