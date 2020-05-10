Vickie Ann Hering, age 69, passed away May 8, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Vickie was born in Council Bluffs, on February 11, 1951, to the late Richard H. and Shirley A. (Smith) Klement. She attended school in Council Bluffs and worked in the hospitality industry. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly A. Ross; brother, Michael Klement; mother, Shirley A. Townsend; father, Richard H. Klement. Survivors include husband, Reverend Eberhard A. Hering, whom she married on June 20, 2008; daughters, Michelle M. Kreft and husband Matt, all of Council Bluffs, Kristie E. Tomford and husband Dan, of Macedonia, Iowa; grandchildren, Shelby Petersen and wife Mallory, Kody Stowell and wife Madeline, Colton Petersen, Seth and Ryan Tomford; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Langstyn Petersen; twin great-grandsons to be born this week; brothers, Rich Klement and wife Patty, Jeff Klement and wife Nancy; step-children, Angela Erland and husband Peter, and their children, Caitlyn and Stephanie Erland, Tyler Hering and wife Jennifer. Visitation, Wednesday, 2 to 3 p.m., followed by memorial service at 3 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Live stream of memorial service will be aired at 3 p.m., Wednesday, on the funeral home's website. Family has asked memorials to ALS of the Heartland.

