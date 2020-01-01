Phyllis J. Herren
Phyllis J. Herren, age 83, passed away December 31, 2019.
She was born in Clarinda, Iowa, on July 2, 1936, to the late Harold and Verna (Shields) Brooks. Phyllis graduated from New Market High School with the class of 1954. She worked along side her husband in the businesses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dana Herren.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Herren; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Steve Burroughs; son and daughter-in-law, David and Valerie Herren; brother, Ronald Brooks (Gloria Young); grandchildren, Angela Eatherton (Justin), Nicholas Burroughs (Mindy), Kyle Herren and Jacob Herren; great-grandchildren, Isla and Isaac Eatherton.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 9:30 a.m., on Friday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice.
