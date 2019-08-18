Richard Dean Herzberg
Richard Dean Herzberg went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 14, 2019. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's.
Richard was born on October 14, 1934, in Yorktown, Iowa, to Adolph and Clara Hagedorn Herzberg. He graduated from Clarinda High School in 1952. He graduated from Clarinda Community College and was in the Iowa National Guard from 1951 to 1957. He met the love of his life Sharon and they married on November 6, 1955.
Richard had dreams and goals and he moved his wife and daughter (Christie) to Council Bluffs, where he was a salesman for Eastman Kodak where he discovered his love for photography. Richard continued to set goals and he went on to become a realtor and he opened his own real-estate company, CB Realty and started his own construction company which he named Triple C after the 3 daughters he had at the time. He designed and built homes in rural suburbs of Council Bluffs where families could have land and a quiet life away from the city. Richard was an entrepreneur and visionary and had many successful business ventures throughout his life.
His great love was going back to his roots and farming. He wanted his children and grandchildren to know what it was like to work and walk this great land we live in. Richard was a mentor to many, and he always encouraged his children and grandchildren to follow their dreams, get an education, keep their priorities in order and work hard. Richard loved God and family and had many dear friends. He was gentle, loving and had a quick sense of humor. He loved to design, paint and do photography and he has passed his passions on to the generations that followed. Richard gave generously of his time, talents and resources to his family, church and to his community.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Clara (Hagedorn) Herzberg; his father, Adolph Herzberg; and his sister, Evelyn (Herzberg) Swanson and her husband James Swanson.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon (McCunn) Herzberg, of Omaha, Neb.; and his 4 daughters, Christie (David) Dorn, of La Quinta, Calif., Caryn (Greg) Stichler, of Elkhorn, Neb., Carol (Bruce) Hemmer, of Bennington, Neb., and Clarissa (Ed) Haats, of Council Bluffs; 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers, Yet, Cindy, Marie and his beautiful grand-daughter, Abigail for taking such loving good care of our beloved Richard and comforting the family.
A celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 p.m., on September 1, 2019, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 15005 Q Street, Omaha, NE. An ice cream social will follow at the church immediately following the service. Come casual and let's celebrate Richard's life together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to "Mosaic" or to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Richard's memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.