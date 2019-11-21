State Rep.
Joan L.
Hester
State Representative Joan L. Hester, age 86, passed away on November 19, 2019.
She was born on November 20, 1932, to the late Waldron and Helen (Dills) Goshorn, in Shelby, Iowa. Joan was a farmer's wife and served 10 years as an Iowa State Representative.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, State Senator Jack W. Hester.
She is survived by her children, Diane and husband Bill, Denise and husband Bob, David, Ken and wife Marla, Kandice and husband Dan, Kim and wife Melanie; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the funeral home with a reception to follow. lnurnment will be at Grange Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hazel Dell United Methodist Church.
