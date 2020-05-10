Diane Hestness, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side. Diane was born on March 13, 1945, in Pickering, Mo., to the late Alfred and Virginia (Hyder) Saggs. Diane graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1963. Diane married Richard Hestness on June 6, 1964. Diane worked as the office manager for the Chamber of Commerce for over 30 years. Diane was a member of First Christian Church, Habitat for Humanity and the Council Bluffs Historical Society. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Schonberg. She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Susan and Scott Mullins, Deb Hestness and fiancé Jonathan Lanz; son, David and Becky Hestness; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, all of Council Bluffs; brothers, Buck and Jane Saggs, of Anchorage, Alaska, Scott and Donna Saggs, of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. Visitation on Tuesday, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Private family funeral service on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Burial, Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimers Foundation.
