Benjamin "Ben" Scott Heuwinkel
Benjamin "Ben" Scott Heuwinkel, age 38, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away suddenly on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Ben was born in Kansas City, on March 16, 1981, to Ronald Heuwinkel and Diane (Theulen) Heuwinkel. Growing up, he was one of 3 siblings, including Jason and Andy. After graduating high school, Ben served his country in the United States Army. He was very proud of his military service. However, Ben's passion in life lied with his work as a mechanic. More than just a career, Ben's ability to build a motorcycle or car from the ground up was a gift.
Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harold F. Heuwinkel; paternal uncle, Gary D. Heuwinkel; maternal grandfather, Raymond E. Theulen; and maternal grandmother, Evelyn M. Theulen.
He is survived by his father, Ronald H. Heuwinkel (Robin), of Council Bluffs; his mother, Diane Heuwinkel; his daughter, Shelbi Rae; girlfriend, Tiffani Vohs; 2 brothers, Jason Heuwinkel and Andy Heuwinkel (Jennifer); stepsister, Nicole Woodson (Patrick); paternal grandmother, Lois Heuwinkel; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins; and his best friend, Scotty.
A visitation service will be held from 11 to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr. Raymore, MO 64083. There will be a gathering of family and close friends at 2 p.m. following the service at Gregory's Event Space, 401 West Pine St., Raymore, MO 64083. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family for Ben's newborn daughter, Shelbi Rae. Arrangements by: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, MO (816) 322-5278.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.