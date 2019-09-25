Jason A. Hiatt
Jason A. Hiatt, age 44, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at UNMC in Omaha, Neb. Jason was born on August 28, 1975, in Omaha, to Terry and Dianne (Edris) Hiatt. Jason worked as an Independent Contractor.
Jason is survived by 5 sons, Jason and Miranda Hiatt, Jr., of Council Bluffs, Michael Hiatt, of Bellevue, Neb., Gage Seiler, of North Platte, Neb., Sebastian Schueth, of Omaha, Dylan Stiles, of Omaha; daughter, Aniah Seiler, of North Platte; grandson, Weston Hiatt, of Council Bluffs; brother, Jeff and Monica Hiatt, of Council Bluffs.
Memorial service on Friday, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.