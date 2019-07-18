Robert L.
Hiatt
Robert L. Hiatt, age 85, of Omaha, Neb., passed away July 15, 2019, at his home.
Robert was born July 4, 1934, in Council Bluffs, to the late Glen and Verna (Coolidge) Hiatt. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. Robert was a bus driver in Los Angeles, Calif., and a shuttle driver at Eppley Airfield.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Hiatt; daughter, Deborah Hiatt; and infant daughter, Joan Hiatt. Robert is survived by his daughter, Karen (Flavio) Ferrel, of Brighton, Colo.; 6 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis (Lorna) Hiatt of Omaha.
Inurnment, Thursday, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites.
