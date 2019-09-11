Crystal Jean Hibbard
Crystal Jean Hibbard, age 83, formerly of Treynor, Iowa, passed away September 9, 2019, at Midlands Living Center.
Jean was born October 12, 1935, in Hastings, Iowa, to the late Adrain and Edith Wood.
She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Childers and Robert Hibbard Sr; son, Robert Lee Childers; sister, Marie Brown.
Survivors include sons, Lawrence "Jerry" Good (Lori), of Phoenix, Ariz., Ronald Wood (Susan), John Childers (Wilma Ann), all of Council Bluffs, Richard Childers (Dawna), of Chicago, Ill., Robert "Riley" Hibbard, of Carson, Iowa; 9 grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debbie Childers, of Coburn, Va.; brother, Glen "Bud" Wood (Barb), of Council Bluffs.
Visitation will be Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services wil be Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Hastings Iowa Cemetery.
