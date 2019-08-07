Marguerite L. (Clausen) Hickman
Marguerite L. (Clausen) Hickman, age 91, passed away August 6, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran.
She was born in Washington Township, Iowa, on March 31, 1928, to the late Harry and Jennie (Clark) Clausen and formerly worked at the CBSB in Council Bluffs. She moved to California and worked at El Camino Community College before returning to this area. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hickman; son-in-law, Jeffrey Davis; brother, Darrell R. Clausen and his wife Madeline.
Survivors include daughters, Joyce Rychly and husband Joe, of Council Bluffs, Gail Davis, of Arnold, Calif.; grandchildren, Richard and Abby Davis; sister, Caryl Moore and husband Larry, of Crescent, Iowa; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services, Friday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Macedonia Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to Alzheimers preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.