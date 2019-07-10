Phyllis Ann Higgins
Phyllis Ann Higgins, passed away in her home, in Hamilton, Mont., on July 5, 2019, at the age of 93 years, and is now with her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gail, in 1998; her son, Daniel, in 1963; her brother, Richard Heitman; and sister, Alice Brown.
She is survived by her son, Phil (Peggy) Higgins, of Hamilton; her sister, Trudy (Tom) Smith, of Marceline, Mo.; grandson, Daniel Shawn Higgins, of Canon City, Colo.; granddaughters, Heather (Lance) Koss, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Amberly (Paul) Schechinger, of Council Bluffs; great- granddaughter, Meranda (Cass) Melin, of Colorado Springs; great-grandsons, Robert Martinez and Shane (Charity) Koss, of Colorado Springs; great- great-granddaughters, Rosalia Melin, Eleuia Melin; and great-great- grandson, Bear Koss, of Colorado Springs; and a host of nephews; nieces; and cousins; and Frank Padilla, of Denver, Colo., who was like a son to her. Phyllis loved you all.
Graveside funeral services will be held at a later date to be determined. Burial will be under the care of the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, in Council Bluffs. Local arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at the website: www.dalyleachchapel.com.
