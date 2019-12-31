Jane I. Hiles
Jane I. Hiles, age 82, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Edward; brothers, Glenn McIntosh, and Robert McIntosh; sister, Patricia Rapier; brothers-in-law, Norman Smith and Eli Ray Rapier; sister-in-law, Joann McIntosh.
Jane is survived by her son, Eric Hiles (Becky), of Missouri Valley; grandsons, Dylan Hiles, Garrett Hiles; sisters, Helen Smith, Judy Stuart; and brother, Bill McIntosh, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 until 11 a.m., at the Eagles Club in Missouri Valley. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, also at the Eagles Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.