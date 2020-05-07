It is with great sadness that the family of Charlotte Hiller, announces her passing May 3, 2020. Charlotte Elnora Eliassen was born December 8, 1934, in her East Omaha, Neb., home to Anna Marie (Petersen) and Charles Andrew Eliassen. She graduated from North High School in 1952 and that same year married Harvey O. Deputy, November 14. They divorced after 30 years of marriage. She married a second time to Otto B. Hiller, May 4, 1986, until his death in 1989. She worked many jobs, including Ewald's Restaurant, Brandeis, Target, and Vodec, retiring from the Glenwood Resource Center at the age of 71 years. She will forever be remembered with love by her children Linda and Randy Adams, Diane Deputy-Newland, David Deputy, Kathy and Mike Churchill, Karen Hallman, Gail Jacik; grandchildren, Danica Adams-Gillespie, Jami Adams-Mason, Joe Deputy, Allen Hallman, Michaela Hallman-Cates, Shane Hallman, Shawn Hallman, Rebecca Hallman, Brian Armstrong and Marcus Armstrong. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Collin, Aidan and Cameron Kelly, Avery, Ethan and Bowen Gillespie, Taylor, Emma and Delmont Deputy, Michael Cates, Niveya Armstrong, and Topanga Cook. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Grivette, Florence Haffke, Eunice Shelton, Phyllis Kiszkiel; half-brothers; Gilmer Smith (nee Eliassen) and Raymond Ellison (nee Eliassen); and son, Paul Deputy 2018. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

