Doug R. Hinchion
Doug R. Hinchion, 63, formerly of Council Bluffs, died October 14, 2019, in Darien, Ill.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 14, 1956, to Ann and Richard Hinchion. He attended John Carroll and Creighton Universities and served in the U.S. Navy before establishing himself in Omaha, Neb. After working for several years for Courtesy Auto Park, Douglas switched careers to accountancy, earning bachelor's and master's degrees from Bellevue University in Nebraska. Befitting his passion for education, he proudly served Bellevue students as a tutor. As an auditor, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service before joining the tax auditing staff of the State of Texas, assigned to the Midwest region.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; and his son, Jack.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Carroll-Ann Hinchion; his grandson, Hayden Hotz; his brothers, Michael and Tom Hinchion; a sister, Gail Hinchion Mancini; his aunt, Mary Alice Gurda; and his cousin, Mark Gurda; his partner, Susan Swierk; and his longtime friend, Shirley Eyre.
Memorial services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Douglas was a recovering alcoholic, devoted to Alcoholics Anonymous. Contributions may be made in his memory, to Council Bluffs AA, 410 S. 16th St., Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
