Lynda Lou Hindt
Lynda Lou Hindt, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 11, 2020, at her home.
Lynda was born May 12, 1952, in New Mexico. She graduated high school and earned her degree in accounting. Lynda married Jerry Hindt on February 18, 2009. She worked as casino manager for various Harrah's Casino's for 30 years and also worked for Ray's Transfer Co., in Council Bluffs. Lynda was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Albert and Audrey (Townsend) Allman.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hindt; stepdaughter, Natalie Hindt; stepsons, Raymond Hindt, Nicholas Hindt, Brendon Hindt; brother, David Allman; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Hindt.
Visitation with the family, Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.
