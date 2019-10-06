Robert Hite
Robert Hite, age 65, of Glenwood, Iowa passed away October 4, 2019. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on December 26, 1953, to the late Leo Clyde Hite, Jr. and Jeanne Marie (Nightser) Hite.
He proudly served and retired from the United States Air Force. Following his retirement he worked at Lucent Technology.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by his brothers, Lee Hite III and John Hite; and sister, Kathryn Hite.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Scott Hite, Julie Newell (Ryan) and Christy Mayberry (Wes); sisters, Linda McNabb, Karen Roll (Doug), and Judy Hite; brother, Rick Hite; six grandchildren and many other family and friends.
Visitation is Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
