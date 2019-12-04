Gary Lynn Hobbs
Gary Lynn Hobbs, age 75, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family after a 3 month battle with cancer.
Gary was born in Council Bluffs, on April 16, 1944, to Thomas Dean Hobbs, Sr. and Rose Marie Lane. He was a life-long resident of Council Bluffs, baptized at St. Francis, attended Rue, Edison, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1962. Gary was joined in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Diane Smith in 1962, and together they were blessed with 3 children, Stacy, Julie and Corey. Gary was hardworking and had many career interests until he found his niche in sales starting with Tim O'Neill Chevrolet, Lake Manawa Nissan and later he and his best friend, Ray Spencer opened Choice Auto car dealership. He retired in 2008 from Leach Campers but managed to stay busy. Dad was an avid sportsman, playing multiple sports over the years, hunting, fishing, biking and cheering on his favorite team the Iowa Hawkeyes. He deeply loved his family and friends, he loved a good party, had a great sense of humor and was quite the jokester. Many friends, family and local Nebraska bars were the victims of his prank calls. He had a great group of friends gathered over the years from childhood, sports and Jacobs Lounge. He loved traveling with Diane and the kids to Minnesota, Colorado, fishing in Canada and later with Diane all over the U.S., Mexico, Bahamas and Europe. They loved wintering in Gulf Shores every year. He adored his grandchildren and attended their many activities when he could. Gary was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Twitter, where he developed quite the following for his political commentary. We will miss him more than words can say.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Marie; brothers, Tommy and Rich; many beloved aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane; daughters, Stacy Rooker and Julie Delaney; son, Corey Hobbs (Jeanne); grandchildren, Molly and Sam Rooker, Ali and Nate Storey (Taylor), Cael and Cole Hobbs; sister, Helen Hug (Ralph), of Glendale, Ariz.; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces; cousins, and dear friends.
We wish to thank the many family and friends who have surrounded dad and our family in love and support during this time. We wouldn't have gotten through this without you. We wish to thank Buffett Cancer Center and St. Croix Hospice for your care.
Christian Wake service, Thursday, 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A luncheon will immediately follow in the parish hall. Interment, Soldier Valley Cemetery, Pisgah, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Catholic Schools, Corpus Christi Parish or St. Croix Hospice, Council Bluffs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.