Darlyne Hobson, 97, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, formerly of Macedonia, Iowa, passed away on March 12, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Ginger (Gary) Myers, of Blockton, Iowa; son, Greg Hobson, of North Hollywood, Cali.; grandchildren, Mark (Veronica) Carlsen and Jamie Steward; one great-granddaughter, Madison Steward.

Funeral service, 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at United Methodist Church, in Macedonia. Burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson. Family will direct memorials.

