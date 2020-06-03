Earl L. "Charlie" Hodtwalker, Jr., age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away, May 29, 2020, at his home. Charlie was born June 2, 1947, in Lincoln, Neb., to the late Earl L. and Florence (Ketterer) Hodtwalker. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, Ron, Eleanor, LuJean, Teresa, Michael and Dale. Charlie is survived by his son, Earl (Samantha) Hodtwalker, III, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; 2 grandchildren, Zach and Adrianna; siblings, Ada, Gary, Randy, Francis, Wilma, Mina, Florence and Richard; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Friday, 1 to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial will follow in Ridgewood Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Hodtwalker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.