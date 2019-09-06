Michael L. Hodtwalker
Michael L. Hodtwalker, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 4, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Michael was born November 2, 1953, in Lincoln, Neb., to the late Earl L. and Florence S. (Ketterer) Hodtwalker. He married Maralyn Dimmitt on October 23, 1977. Michael was a truck driver for 30 years, retiring in 2016.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by daughter, Michelle Kingery; and siblings, Ron, Eleanor, LuJean and Teresa.
Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maralyn Hodtwalker; daughter, Kim (Richard) Putnam; son, Michael (Rebecca) Hodtwalker, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ada, Earl, Jr., Gary, Randy, Dale, Francis, Wilma, Mina, Florence, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.