Beverly Ann Hoffman, age 85, passed away June 25, 2020. Beverly was born January 23, 1935, to the late Robert and Mamie (Carter) Nicola, in Council Bluffs. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Steven and David; granddaughter, Jessica; sisters, Betty Kady and Ida Hansen. She is survived by daughters, Catherine Hugo (Bruce), Patricia Vaughn (Tim), Janice McDunn; sons, Daniel Hoffman (Jean), Mark Hoffman (Laura); sisters, Barbara Veitz; brother-in-law, Eldon Hansen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her nieces nephews and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Monday, June 29, 2020, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs. The family will direct memorials.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.