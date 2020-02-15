James Robert Hogsett, Sr.
James Robert Hogsett, Sr., age 69, passed away February 9, 2020.
He was born on June 22, 1950, to the late Edward and Amy (Smith) Hogsett, in Council Bluffs. James graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and went on to earn a welding certificate from Iowa Western Community College. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor for 40 years.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, John Hogsett.
He is survived by his son, James Hogsett, Jr.; daughter, Ashley Jo Sullivan; step-sons, Jake and Tate Brandon; brother, David Hogsett (Kathy); a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
