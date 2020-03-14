Frances L. Hoifeldt

Frances L. Hoifeldt, age 91, passed away March 12, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home.

She was born in Council Bluffs, on December 22, 1928, to the late Thorvald and Emma Hoifeldt. She was a 1947 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Frances worked for over 50 years in the Dry Cleaning Business retiring from Max I Walker in 2005 after 15 years, and was a longtime member of Emanuel Nazarene Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond and Louis; sisters, Mildred Green and Cecil Korff. Survivors include her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation, Monday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by funeral services, at 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Frances will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
