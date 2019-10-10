Victoria
Marie Holder
Victoria Marie Holder, age 92, and longtime Council Bluffs educator, passed away October 7, 2019, at her residence at Harmony Court.
Victoria was born January 8, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late Victor and Dorothy M. (Regan) Holder. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1944, then attended the University of Iowa for 2 years, and graduated from Omaha University, now known as UNO, in 1949. She received her Master's Degree from UNO in 1953. Victoria taught for 2 years in Harrison and Monona Counties, then began working in the Council Bluffs Schools in the fall of 1951, and educated Council Bluffs students until 1992. She taught at Edison Junior High, Wilson Junior High, and Abraham Lincoln High School. She was an active member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church, PEO Chapter GQ, state president of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority International. In 1996, Victoria began supervising student teachers at Buena Vista College, and was inducted into the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame, in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her father, Victor in 1956; mother, Dorothy in 2000; infant brother in 1932.
She is survived by her many cousins and friends. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Funeral services Monday, 11 a.m., at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, followed by a luncheon in the church social hall. Interment will follow the luncheon at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Presbyterian Church or to the Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund.
