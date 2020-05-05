Robert J. "Rob" Holeton, age 72, passed away May 2, 2020, at Life Care, in Omaha, Neb. Rob was born March 1, 1948, in Council Bluffs, to Robert and Darlene Holeton, and graduated with the first class at St. Albert in 1966. Robert was united in marriage to Susan Jo Yochem on February 15, 1969 and they were blessed with two sons, Christopher and Jeremy. Rob served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, from 1967-1971, and worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone for many years, retiring as the SE Regional Construction Manager. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Jean M. Hyatt; wife, Susan, in 2010; brother-in-law, Mike McKeown. Rob is survived by sons, Christopher, of Omaha, Jeremy and wife Teresa, of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Shelby, Paige, Sydney, Ryley, Payton; mother, Darlene Holeton; siblings and spouses, Mary McKeown, Laura (Louis) LeRette, Beth Holeton, Patty Holeton, all of Council Bluffs, Gina (Shawn) Hatcher, of Honey Creek, Iowa, David (Alice), of Clinton, Tenn., Pat (Frances), of Omaha, Mike (Mary), of Honey Creek, Mark, of Council Bluffs, Joe, of Omaha; many nieces and nephews. Open visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Funeral service, Thursday, 1:30 p.m., all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Live stream of funeral will be on funeral home's website. Interment, Hardin Township Cemetery, with military rites.

Service information

May 6
Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:30PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

