Patricia A. (Lincoln) Holmes
Patricia A. (Lincoln) Holmes, 85, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, passed away December 15, 2019. Visitation is Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., with funeral services, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to The Red and Pat Holmes Scholarship Fund.
