Phyllis Glee Holton
Phyllis Glee Holton, passed away July 27, 2019.
She was born January 27, 1935.
Services, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, followed by fellowship with the family. Memorials will be directed by the family.
