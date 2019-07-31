Holton, Phyllis

Phyllis Glee Holton

Phyllis Glee Holton, passed away July 27, 2019.

She was born January 27, 1935.

Services, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, followed by fellowship with the family. Memorials will be directed by the family.

