Theresa
"Terri"
Holz
Theresa "Terri" Holz, age 78, of Overland Park, Kan., entered heaven's gates, on March 2, 2020.
Terri was born July 6, 1941, in San Diego, Calif., to the late John and Marie Marsh.
She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Brian Holz; her four children, Jay Stidham (Rhonda), of Waco, Texas, Shellie Quandt (Mark), of Shawnee, Kan., Jon Stidham (Cathy), of McClelland, Iowa, and Melissa Nelsen (Walt), of O'Fallon, Mo.; 13 precious grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Larraine Schwab, of Eugene, Ore., Maryl Long, of Corona, Calif.; along with her extended family, Alicia Stremick, Doug, Jeff, Lindsey Holz; and 7 step-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Joel Stidham and grandson, Mitchell Quandt.
Terri will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203.
