Larry LeRoy Hook
Larry LeRoy Hook, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 26, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Larry was born, August 22, 1940, in Council Bluffs, to the late John and Augusta (Anderson) Hook and after graduating from high school, served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1961. Larry was united in marriage to Connie Delanty in March of 1962. He formerly worked for the UPRR as a mail handler and served this community on the Council Bluffs Fire Dept. for many years. He is a former Mason and memberships include, Am Vets and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie; his daughter, Barbara Hook (Terry); son, Larry Hook (Shelia); grandsons, Nicholas Hook, all of Council Bluffs, Larry Jeff Hook (Rachel), of Glenwood, Iowa, Jacob Hook (April), of Glenwood, Iowa, Deondre Hook, of Council Bluffs; 3 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Mason and Leylah, all of Glenwood; brothers, Chuck, of Arizona, J.W. Bill Hook (Linda), of Council Bluffs, Dave Hook, of Texas, and Don Hook (Debbie), of Missouri; nieces; nephews.
Visitation with the family, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services, Monday, 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment, Garner Township Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.