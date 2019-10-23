Michael "Mike" James Hope
Michael "Mike" James Hope, age 63, of Avoca, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Hope, of Avoca; children, Chantelle (fiancé Justin Harre) Hope, of Council Bluffs, Nicholas Hope, of Avoca, Chondra Hope, of Council Bluffs; mother, Mary Jean Hope, of Omaha, Neb.; Michael's siblings, Tamasine (Radley) Clemens, of Omaha, Thomas Hope, of Omaha, Steven (Katy) Hope, of Omaha, Richard Hope, of Blair, Neb.
Visitation, Thursday, October 24, 2019, - 3 to 8 p.m., family will greet friends Thursday, October 24, 2019, 5 to 8 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, October 24, 2019, 8 p.m., conducted by Knights of Columbus 3rd degree. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. all services at St. Mary's Catholic Church Avoca, Iowa. Interment, will be at Graceland Cemetery, Avoca, Iowa.
