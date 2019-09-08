Barry Lynn Horner
Barry Lynn Horner, 78, of Council Bluffs, passed Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at UNMC Cardiovascular Intensive Care, in the presence of his beloved family.
He was born December 12, 1940, to Charles Horner and Clara Raymond Horner, in Somerset, Pa. He was the youngest of 13 children. Barry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and served through 1966. He was stationed at Offutt AFB when he met his wife, Joyce Franks Horner, from Council Bluffs, and they married February 14, 1964, in Virginia. They had two children, Carol Horner, of Council Bluffs, and Russ Horner (Valerie), of New Hampton, Iowa. They have 4 grandchildren, Shelby Horner Valenzuela (Jesse), of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Caitlin, of Mason City, Iowa, Olivia and Trenton, of New Hampton. They also have one great-grandchild. His family was the center of his life. He will be missed.
Barry was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a proud member of the American Legion Post #2, VFW, and the Disabled American Veterans organizations. Barry was an avid fisherman. All the grandkid's first present upon their birth was a fishing pole and everyone received fishing licenses for Christmas. He also enjoyed traveling with Joyce, driving (and showing off) his vintage 1991 Ford F150, and watching the Steelers and NASCAR.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Please in lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to the Jennie Edmundson Heart Health Center or the American Legion Post #2.
