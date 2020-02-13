Ray Chester Hoss
Ray Chester Hoss, age 91, passed away February 12, 2020, at Longview Nursing Home, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Ray was born, March 20, 1928, in McClelland, Iowa, to the late Ray Charles and Madeline (Fisher) Hoss. After graduation from high school, Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He was united in marriage to Colene J. Shepherd on October 28, 1950. Ray worked many years at Caterpillar Company and was a longtime member of Community of Christ-Riverside Church in Council Bluffs, where he served as a priest and was very active there.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth; sister, Wanda Hansen.
Survivors include his wife, Colene, of Missouri Valley; daughter, Debra Stephens and husband Carroll, of Honey Creek, Iowa; grandchildren, Chris (Christy) Christensen, Jason (Leslie) Christensen, Shane (Jill) Hoss, all of Council Bluffs, Rebecca (Riley) Kurth, of Missouri Valley, Andrew (Katie) Stephens, of Logan, Iowa; 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with family, Saturday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. Family has suggested memorials to Community of Christ Church.
