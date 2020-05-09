Wilber Lynn Hubbard, age 100, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 25, 2020. Wilber is survived by his sons, Neal Hubbard and his wife Charlotte, of Lilydale, Minn., and Alan Hubbard and his wife Lisa, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Paula Hubbard, of South Bend, Ind.; his grandchildren, Shawna Hubbard, of Indianapolis Ind., Kirk Hubbard and his wife Kate, of Golden, Colo., and Anna Hubbard, of Chicago Ill.; nieces, nephews and many friends. Services will be held Saturday, May 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut, Iowa.
