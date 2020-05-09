Wilber Lynn Hubbard, age 100, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 25, 2020. Wilber is survived by his sons, Neal Hubbard and his wife Charlotte, of Lilydale, Minn., and Alan Hubbard and his wife Lisa, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Paula Hubbard, of South Bend, Ind.; his grandchildren, Shawna Hubbard, of Indianapolis Ind., Kirk Hubbard and his wife Kate, of Golden, Colo., and Anna Hubbard, of Chicago Ill.; nieces, nephews and many friends. Services will be held Saturday, May 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut, Iowa.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilber Hubbard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.