Matthew Brian
Huckins
Matthew Brian Huckins, age 36, passed away on September 22, 2019.
He was born on January 3, 1983, in Council Bluffs, to Daniel and Linda (Jacobs) Huckins.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Molley Huckins; sons, Max and Miles Huckins; parents, Linda Westerholt (Ron) and Daniel Huckins (Nancy); siblings, Sarah Young (Jaime) and Marshall Huckins; nieces and nephews; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
