Terry L.
Hudson
Terry L. Hudson, age 71, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 16, 2019, at CHI Mercy Hospital.
Terry was born February 13, 1948, in Council Bluffs to the late Floyd L. and Gweniviere (Pennington) Hudson, Sr. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1966. Terry worked in car sales for many years. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd and John.
Survivors include, 3 daughters; 2 sons; many grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Colleen) Hudson; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Hudson; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial of ashes, Wednesday, 11 a.m., in Walnut Hill Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 East Pierce St. on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.