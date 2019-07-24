Huff, William

William E. Huff Sr.
William E. Huff Sr., age 80, of Underwood, Iowa, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Center, in Griswold, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Ruthanne Huff, of Underwood; children, Sandra and husband Tracy Saladen, of Wood River, Neb., William E. Huff Jr. and wife Kathy, of McClelland, Iowa; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold Huff, of Council Bluffs, Dennis Huff and wife Darcy, of Missouri Valley, Iowa; sisters, Frances Andresen, of Fargo, N.D., Sherry Emswiler, of David City, Neb.
Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home, in Missouri Valley. Funeral service, 11 a.m., Friday, also at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.