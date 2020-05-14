Nancy (Mattox) Hull, 83, passed away on April 17, 2020, at her home in Michigan from a brief illness of acute myeloid leukemia. Nancy was born on August 12, 1936, in Council Bluffs, to the late Meldred and Bessie (Older) Mattox. She was raised in Council Bluffs, but spent her last three years with her daughter and son-in-law, in Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Anthony Hull; husband, Larry Hull; and five siblings. Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mystica (Hull) and Robert Stevens; three grandchildren, Erin (Stevens) Sherwood, Michael Stevens, Cody Stevens; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Jude's Cancer Hospital. Memorial service will be Monday, May 18, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home with inurnment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery following.

May 18
Memorial Service
Monday, May 18, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
