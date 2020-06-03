Kenneth K. Hummel, age 95, passed away June 1, 2020, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Ken was born July 22, 1924, in Oakland, Iowa, to the late William and Gladys Turner Hummel and graduated from Oakland High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943-46 and participated in the Battle of the Bulge as a tank driver. Upon his returning from the war, Ken was united in marriage to Peggy B. Core, on August 24, 1947. To this union they were blessed with three daughters, Kristy and twins, Janette and Lanette. Ken served on the Council Bluffs Police Department for 9 years and spent many years in the real estate business with companies such as Harry C. Crowl and Heartland Properties. He is a member of First Christian Church, life member of both VFW and American Legion, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge and an Optimist Club Member for over 42 years. In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; infant brother, Norman; brothers, Harry, Elwyn, Jack and Don; sisters, Glenda, Veryldene, Marjorie and Rilma. Survivors include daughter, Kristy (Greg) Hoover, of Council Bluffs; twins, Janette (Steve) Guenther, of Raytown, Mo., Lanette (Tom) Flood, of Frisco, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Hoover, Abbey Smith, Brent (Cindy) Flood, Sean (Kayle) Guenther, Joel (Stephanie) Guenther, Kyle (Alyssa) Guenther; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Oaklawn Cemetery, Oakland, with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Funeral service can be accessed live streamed on the funeral home website. Memorials to First Christian Church and Optimist Club.
Service information
Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jun 6
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
