Geraldine A. Humphrey

Geraldine A. "Gerry" Humphrey, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 21, 2020. Services are pending.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.