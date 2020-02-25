Geraldine A. "Gerry"
Humphrey
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Humphrey, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 21, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
