Geraldine A. "Gerry" Humphrey
Geraldine A. "Gerry" Humphrey, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away February 21, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Gerry was born April 3, 1924, in Webster City, Iowa, to the late Ralph J. and Vera E. (Caruth) Stebbins. She graduated from Red Oak, Iowa, high school in 1941. Gerry married Blaine E. Humphrey on April 4, 1948. They were blessed with two children, Susan and John. Gerry worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., as an operator, in Glenwood, and the district office in Council Bluffs. She and her husband, Blaine, also managed the Union Pacific Credit Union for 18 years. Gerry was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church; Order of Eastern Star Chapter #441; active member of the Mr. & Mrs. Pinochle Club, Guys and Gals Pitch Club, and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed spending time with family at the summer home at Lake Okoboji, as well as camping, ballroom and square dancing, playing cards and cheering on her beloved Cubs and Hawkeyes.
In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine E. Humphrey, in 2003; son, John Humphrey in 2006; sister, Shirley; and brother, Ralph.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Susan (Roy Miller) Steffens, of Omaha, Neb.; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Stebbins, of Red Oak; brother, Robert (Joan) Stebbins, of Council Bluffs; daughter-in-law, Lynne Humphrey, of Carroll, Iowa; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery with a lunch following at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View, Council Bluffs, Iowa, 51503.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.