Bill Lee Hunt
Bill Lee Hunt, age 65, passed away on November 7, 2019.
He was born on June 26, 1954, to the late Howard and Arlita (Dunblazier) Hunt in Council Bluffs. Bill had a natural talent for music. He was an excellent singer and played some guitar and harmonica. He loved children and kitties; and had a love of life and wanted happiness for all. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, David Hunt; father-in-law, Robert Heffernan; brother-in-law, Louis Jacob.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lori (Heffernan) Hunt; children, Brenda Hunt (Shane Minshall); James Hunt (Kristine); Katie Anderson (Jason); 10 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Donna Heffernan; siblings, Kenneth Hunt (Mary) and Beth Jacob; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Salem United Methodist Church. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
