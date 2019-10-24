Gloria Jean Hunter (Brown)
"So many people come into our lives and then leave the way they came. But there are those precious few who touch our hearts so deeply we will never be the same."
-Mary Engelbreit
Gloria Jean Hunter (Brown), passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, after a 3 year battle with vascular dementia. Gloria was born April 30, 1946, and was the second daughter of Glenn and Amelia Brown (Bernholtz).
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her sister, Glenda, who died shortly after her birth in 1940.
Gloria grew up in Underwood, Iowa, where she attended school and engaged in many things musical including tap dancing, taking piano lessons from the nuns in Neola, Iowa, and performing in a square dance group. In high school, Gloria was a cheerleader, played the coronet, sang 2nd soprano in the choir and performed in an all girls sextet. Upon graduating in 1964 she moved to an apartment on beautiful Oakland Avenue in Council Bluffs, where she began working for the phone company, then Northwestern Bell. Gloria also attended the Omaha Business School and continued her love of music by singing at numerous weddings.
In 1969 she married Mark Hunter and they had 4 children, Robert, Daniel, Allison Rocco (Nate) and Amanda (Riley Selleck). Settling in Crescent, Iowa, Gloria enjoyed motherhood and was an active homemaker involving herself with the Crescent Elementary PTO and helping to organize Crescent Fun Days and the Frog Jump. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and also obtained her real estate license during this time. In 1986, freshly divorced, Gloria continued her work at the phone company and began working as a hostess at the Pink Poodle restaurant in Crescent and at Idleman Telemarketing in Omaha, Neb. Her work ethic helped her achieve 2 of the things she felt most strongly about, providing all 4 of her children a childhood in the small town of Crescent and having them attend St. Albert Catholic High School.
Gloria sacrificed for and actively supported and loved her children. She also enjoyed a vibrant and ever-growing group of friends, maintaining her Underwood friendships and adding friends over the years from Crescent and Council Bluffs and from every job she held. She loved these friends until her death and enjoyed many evenings out and regular road trips to places like Colorado, Door County, Wisconsin, Lake City, Minnesota and elsewhere. In 1992, Gloria moved her family to Park Avenue in Council Bluffs. She began working at the Council Bluffs Public Library, a job she loved and one which helped her find the many books she purchased for and read to her grandchildren. In 2010 she retired from the phone company, by then Qwest Communications, and relocated to Broomfield, Colo., where she took her final job as nanny to her 3 grandchildren. Returning home to the closeness of her friends in 2012, Gloria enjoyed her retirement walking, reading, and enjoying her children and grandchildren. She also volunteered at Children's Hospital in Omaha holding newborn babies in the ICU.
She leaves behind her 4 children; and 6 grandchildren, Sam (14), Nick (13), Ben (9), Harry (3), Seraphina (2); and new grandbaby, Jack.
Gloria was known for her annual Christmastime cookie-bakes held each year for nearly 30 years at her warmly decorated home featuring her fresh baked lemon meringue pies, pot of chili and generous gift exchange. Always up for an outing to a movie, a restaurant or to enjoy some Christy Creme, Gloria was a good traveling companion and a loyal and easy friend. She was most well known and loved for her humility and her kindness. Gloria made everyone feel welcome and comfortable and she did this throughout her life, regardless of her own struggles. She was selfless, loving and she will be greatly missed.
Wake service, Friday, 5 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill -Meyer Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with a luncheon to immediately follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Council Bluffs Public Library.
