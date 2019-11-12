Samuel L. Hurd
Samuel L. Hurd, age 85, passed away on November 11, 2019.
He was born in Council Bluffs, on February 7, 1934, to the late Samuel and Ruth (Wills) Hurd. Sam proudly served his country in both the United States Army and Navy. He retired from Robert's Dairy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Hurd; grandson, Steven Hurd; 6 siblings.
Sam is survived by his wife, Maria Hurd; children, Debra Elias, Susan Guarino (Jack), Donavon Hurd, Joni Carbaugh (Vince) and Rodney Hurd; his children's mother, Dianna Brown; brother, Kenneth Hurd; 11 grandchildren; his 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Omaha National Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.